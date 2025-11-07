Search
Fri, Nov 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi airport flight delays: IT ministry official rules out cyber attack

BySejal Sharma
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 02:55 pm IST

The official, who did not wish to be named, said a technical glitch in the course of upgrading the Air Traffic Control (ATC) software caused the delays

As flight delays continued at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), an information technology (IT) ministry official said that the disruptions were not due to a cyber attack.

The Delhi International Airport Limited said flight operations were disrupted due to an ongoing technical issue. (PTI)
The Delhi International Airport Limited said flight operations were disrupted due to an ongoing technical issue. (PTI)

The official, who did not wish to be named, said a technical glitch in the course of upgrading the Air Traffic Control (ATC) software caused the delays. “There is supposed to be an automatic updation of flight plans, which stopped functioning. It is not a cyber attack,” said the official.

People aware of the matter said the IT ministry checked on Friday morning to rule out a cyber attack. The civil aviation ministry authoritatively informed it that it was not, they added.

The IGIA is the country’s busiest airport, handling over 1,500 flights daily. According to flight-tracking portal Flightradar24, 513 flights were delayed on Thursday.

The Delhi International Airport Limited said flight operations were disrupted due to an ongoing technical issue with the Automatic Message Switching System that supports the ATC flight planning process. “All airline operations at Delhi Airport are currently delayed. Concerned authorities are working on resolving the issue at the earliest. Passengers are requested to follow updates from their airlines regarding revised schedules.” A previous advisory said that the matter was being addressed on priority.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi airport flight delays: IT ministry official rules out cyber attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On