Delhi Airport launches doorstep baggage pick-up and drop service

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 17:14 IST

GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) today announced that it has launched a doorstep baggage transfer facility for passengers flying to and from Delhi Airport.

After successful trial the facility has been officially launched at Terminal 3. The service has been introduced in collaboration with Bengaluru-based ‘CarterX’, as part of DIAL’s endeavour to provide world-class experience to its passengers.

To avail the facility, a passenger can book their baggage through CarterX website or app or counters at Delhi Airport to be picked from their home in Delhi/NCR region. Soon the booking facility would be available through Delhi Airport website - www.newdelhiairport.in. Each bag thus booked is then secured in separate tamper-resistant sealable bags, which are marked and bar coded for easy identification. On arrival at the airport, passengers can collect their baggage at the Departure forecourt area and proceed for check-in.

Similarly, passengers arriving at Delhi Airport can book the service online or at the baggage pick-up and drop counter, located in meeters and greeters area of Terminal 3 arrival. The baggage will then be delivered to locations in Delhi/NCR region, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. All the baggage booked for pick-up and drop facility are insured by the service provider agency.

Commenting on this service, DIAL spokesperson said, “With this fully digital platform, passengers can travel hassle free while they are travelling from and to Delhi Airport, as they no longer need to worry about carrying their heavy bags. The service offers seamless experience of baggage transit for passengers.”

Passengers availing this facility will have to provide the date of service for pick-up or delivery, flight details, delivery location, etc. After payment of service fee, the baggage would be brought to arrival/departure area. The passenger can also track their baggage in transit on phone/tablet.

Going forward, this service will be extended to Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.