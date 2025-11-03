Delhi airport see 34% surge in transit passengers

New Delhi: The Delhi airport, India’s largest, saw a 34% rise in transit passengers over the past year, strengthening hopes of turning Delhi into a full-fledged international hub connecting East and West. The Delhi airport. (File Photo)

Between September 2024 and August 2025, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) handled more than 6.7 lakh passengers transiting between Asia and Europe, up from 4.98 lakh in the previous year, data shared by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), that manages the airport states. The increase was evenly split across directions, with East-to-West traffic growing 34% and West-to-East 35%.

The sharp growth reflects Delhi’s growing relevance as a transfer point for international traffic, a space that has been traditionally dominated by Middle Eastern hubs such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi.

Indian airlines are driving much of this surge. DIAL said that Air India carried about two-thirds of the total East- West transit passengers, while IndiGo accounted for another quarter, according to International Air Transport Association (IATA) data.

“Air India and IndiGo together handle over 90% of the total passenger traffic through Delhi. DIAL has been closely collaborating with both carriers to strengthen East–West hub connectivity and position Delhi Airport as a leading global transfer hub,” it said.

However, industry veterans believe that the airport’s ability to compete with established hubs will also depend on factors such as seamless terminal transfer facilities, efficient scheduling, and better coordination between airlines.

Delhi has also widened its network in Southeast Asia, particularly Thailand, which continues to be a top leisure destination for Indian travellers. The airport now operates 120 weekly departures to Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and Don Mueang, accounting for 26% of all India–Thailand flights. IndiGo’s new Delhi–Krabi route began on October 26.

“With its unmatched network spanning Europe, East Asia, and Southeast Asia, Delhi Airport continues to strengthen India’s position on the global aviation map. Whether it’s business travel to London, tourism to Bangkok, or cultural exchange with Tokyo, Delhi Airport connects India to the world — truly serving as the Gateway between the East and the West. The sharp rise in East–West passenger flows is a strong testament to the airport’s growing role as a global transit/transfer hub,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive officer, DIAL.

To be sure, Delhi already accounts for 38% of all India- UK flights. Air India operates 63 weekly services to London Heathrow, Birmingham and Manchester. IndiGo will enter the long-haul market on November 15 with its new four-times-a-week Delhi–Manchester service operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

From January 18, Japan Airlines is also expected to launch a daily Delhi-Tokyo Narita service using a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which is expected to carry 49,000 passengers annually.

New and upcoming routes from Delhi:

IndiGo: Delhi-Krabi started October 26

IndiGo: Delhi-Manchester starts November 15

IndiGo: Delhi-Guangzhou starts November 10

IndiGo: Delhi-Hanoi starts December 20

Air India: Delhi-Kuala Lumpur; 10 weekly from November 16

Air India: Delhi-Denpasar (Bali); 10 weekly from December 1

Japan Airlines: Delhi-Tokyo Narita; daily from January 18