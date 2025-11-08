Delhi AQI today: Bawana, Vivek Vihar among city’s most polluted pockets | Check top 10 worst-hit areas

Delhi’s overall air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday morning with an AQI of 335, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. The city woke up to a thick layer of haze as winter began to set in, worsening pollution levels across several parts of the national capital.This came after Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 322 on Friday, placing the city in the ‘red zone’ and making it the most polluted urban centre in the country, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.According to CPCB data as of 8:00 am today, Bawana (403) recorded the worst air quality in the city, entering the ‘severe’ category. It was followed closely by Vivek Vihar (387) and Wazirpur (381). Areas such as Mundka (375), Punjabi Bagh (375), Burari Crossing (374) and ITO (373) also reported dangerously high pollution levels.Jahangirpuri (365) , Sonia Vihar (365) and Ashok Vihar (360) also remained in the 'very poor category.Area-wise AQI of Delhi as of 8 am on Saturday, according to CPCB Vehicles moves through a thick layer of smog, at ITO Yamuna Bridge in New Delhi, on Friday.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Area AQI Category Bawana 403 Severe Vivek Vihar 387 Very Poor (bordering Severe) Wazirpur 381 Very Poor Mundka 375 Very Poor Punjabi Bagh 375 Very Poor Burari Crossing 374 Very Poor ITO 373 Very Poor Jahangirpuri 365 Very Poor Sonia Vihar 365 Very Poor Rohini 361 Very Poor Ashok Vihar 360 Very Poor Pusa, Delhi 359 Very Poor CRRI Mathura Road 359 Very Poor Narela 358 Very Poor Anand Vihar 356 Very Poor Alipur, Delhi 353 Very Poor Patparganj 352 Very Poor Chandni Chowk 352 Very Poor North Campus, DU 347 Very Poor Sirifort 343 Very Poor Mandir Marg 342 Very Poor Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range 339 Very Poor Okhla Phase-2 338 Very Poor R K Puram 337 Very Poor Dwarka Sector-8 318 Very Poor Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 322 Very Poor Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium 322 Very Poor Sri Aurobindo Marg 301 Very Poor Shadipur 299 Poor DTU 291 Poor Najafgarh 286 Poor Aya Nagar 281 Poor IGI Airport (T3) 271 Poor IHBAS, Dilshad Garden 224 Poor Lodhi Road 235 Poor NSIT Dwarka 211 Poor View All Prev Next

Notably, the CPCB defines AQI ranges as follows: 0-50 is good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

‘Very poor’ likely to persist

The Decision Support System (DSS) for air quality forecast reported that PM2.5 remained the key pollutant on Friday. According to a report in news agency PTI, stubble burning accounted for 8.6% of Delhi’s pollution but is projected to rise sharply to 30.9% on Saturday and 31.2% on Sunday, according to DSS estimates.

Satellite data showed 351 farm fire incidents in Punjab, 35 in Haryana, and 200 in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Alongside stubble burning, Delhi’s transport sector is estimated to contribute 15% on Saturday and 14% on Sunday to PM2.5 levels.

The Air Quality Early Warning System predicted that the city’s air quality will remain in the ‘very poor’ range over the next few days.

Since Diwali, Delhi’s AQI has swung between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’, with several pockets already breaching into the ‘severe’ zone.