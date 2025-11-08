Search
Sat, Nov 08, 2025
Delhi AQI today: Bawana, Vivek Vihar among city’s most polluted pockets | Check top 10 worst-hit areas

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 08, 2025 10:09 am IST

Bawana, Vivek Vihar and Wazirpur record ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ air quality as Delhi continues to choke under haze on Saturday morning.

Delhi’s overall air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday morning with an AQI of 335, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. The city woke up to a thick layer of haze as winter began to set in, worsening pollution levels across several parts of the national capital.This came after Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 322 on Friday, placing the city in the ‘red zone’ and making it the most polluted urban centre in the country, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.According to CPCB data as of 8:00 am today, Bawana (403) recorded the worst air quality in the city, entering the ‘severe’ category. It was followed closely by Vivek Vihar (387) and Wazirpur (381). Areas such as Mundka (375), Punjabi Bagh (375), Burari Crossing (374) and ITO (373) also reported dangerously high pollution levels.Jahangirpuri (365) , Sonia Vihar (365) and Ashok Vihar (360) also remained in the 'very poor category.Area-wise AQI of Delhi as of 8 am on Saturday, according to CPCB

Vehicles moves through a thick layer of smog, at ITO Yamuna Bridge in New Delhi, on Friday.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Vehicles moves through a thick layer of smog, at ITO Yamuna Bridge in New Delhi, on Friday.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

AreaAQICategory
Bawana403Severe
Vivek Vihar387Very Poor (bordering Severe)
Wazirpur381Very Poor
Mundka375Very Poor
Punjabi Bagh375Very Poor
Burari Crossing374Very Poor
ITO373Very Poor
Jahangirpuri365Very Poor
Sonia Vihar365Very Poor
Rohini361Very Poor
Ashok Vihar360Very Poor
Pusa, Delhi359Very Poor
CRRI Mathura Road359Very Poor
Narela358Very Poor
Anand Vihar356Very Poor
Alipur, Delhi353Very Poor
Patparganj352Very Poor
Chandni Chowk352Very Poor
North Campus, DU347Very Poor
Sirifort343Very Poor
Mandir Marg342Very Poor
Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range339Very Poor
Okhla Phase-2338Very Poor
R K Puram337Very Poor
Dwarka Sector-8318Very Poor
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium322Very Poor
Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium322Very Poor
Sri Aurobindo Marg301Very Poor
Shadipur299Poor
DTU291Poor
Najafgarh286Poor
Aya Nagar281Poor
IGI Airport (T3)271Poor
IHBAS, Dilshad Garden224Poor
Lodhi Road235Poor
NSIT Dwarka211Poor

Notably, the CPCB defines AQI ranges as follows: 0-50 is good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

Also Read | Top 10 Indian cities with worst AQI: Delhi tops the chart, NCR close behind

‘Very poor’ likely to persist

The Decision Support System (DSS) for air quality forecast reported that PM2.5 remained the key pollutant on Friday. According to a report in news agency PTI, stubble burning accounted for 8.6% of Delhi’s pollution but is projected to rise sharply to 30.9% on Saturday and 31.2% on Sunday, according to DSS estimates.

Satellite data showed 351 farm fire incidents in Punjab, 35 in Haryana, and 200 in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Alongside stubble burning, Delhi’s transport sector is estimated to contribute 15% on Saturday and 14% on Sunday to PM2.5 levels.

The Air Quality Early Warning System predicted that the city’s air quality will remain in the ‘very poor’ range over the next few days.

Since Diwali, Delhi’s AQI has swung between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’, with several pockets already breaching into the ‘severe’ zone.

