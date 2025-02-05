Delhi assembly election 2025: How to download voter card online?

The Delhi assembly election 2025 is being held on Wednesday, February 5. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will look for a third straight term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress would be looking to make a comeback in the national capital. Polling Parties collect Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and other election materials at a distribution center on the eve of the Delhi Assembly elections at Gole Market in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

The voting in Delhi starts at 7 am and the most important document for any voter would be their Voter ID cards. Gone are the days when only the physical copy of the card was available. The Election Commission allows the voters to download a digital version, of the e-EPIC card.

This digital Voter ID serves as a valid identity proof for voting. The process is simple and can be completed in just a few steps through the official Voter Services Portal or the Voter Helpline App. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help the voters download their Voter ID without breaking a sweat.

How to download your voter ID card online

There are a couple of ways to access and download voter ID cards. They can be accessed through the dedicated voter services portal and the voter helpline app. Here is how to go about it.

Download e-EPIC card through the voter services portal

Visit the official voter services portal (www.voters.eci.gov.in) and click the ‘Login’ button.

Enter the mobile number, password, and captcha code, then click ‘Request OTP’.

Enter the OTP received on your mobile and click ‘Verify & Login’.

Click on the ‘E-EPIC Download’ tab and select one of the two options, ‘EPIC No.’ or ‘Form Reference No.’

Enter the EPIC number or Form Reference Number, select the state in which that particular card is registered, and click ‘Search’.

The requested voter ID details will be displayed on the screen. Click ‘Send OTP’. Once received, enter the OTP and click ‘Verify’.

Click on ‘Download e-EPIC’ to get your digital Voter ID.

Download e-EPIC card through the voter helpline app

Download the ‘Voter Helpline’ app from either the Google Play Store (for Android users) or Apple Store (for iPhone or iPad users)

Click on the ‘Personal Vault’ option.

Click ‘Login’ and enter your mobile number, password, and OTP.

The e-EPIC card details will be displayed.

Click ‘Download’ to save it on your phone.

Store the voter ID in DigiLocker

Voters can keep their digital Voter ID in the DigiLocker by uploading the PDF of their e-EPIC card to it. It can be done after downloading the card through the Voter Services Portal or Voter Helpline App. The concerned voter just has to upload the file to DigiLocker for easy access.

The voting for Delhi assembly polls will be on Wednesday, February 5 and the results will be declared on Saturday, February 8.