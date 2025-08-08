Delhi Assembly renames 'Phansi Ghar' as 'Tiffin Room'

The Delhi Assembly on Friday renamed the so-called 'Phansi Ghar' as 'Tiffin Room', a day after Speaker Vijender Gupta asserted that there was no such thing as claimed by the previous AAP government, officials said. Displaying a 1912 map of the Assembly complex, the Speaker had said on Wednesday that there was no documentation or evidence indicating that the space was used for executions.(Hindustan Times)

Gupta had on Thursday said the matter will be referred to the Privileges Committee for an in-depth investigation that will summon former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with others.

Gupta also said it was decided that the foundation plaque bearing the names of Kejriwal and others be removed.

On Friday, the 'Phansi Ghar' was renamed as 'Tiffin Room', said an official. The plaque bearing Kejriwal's name will also be removed in due course of time, he added.

The Speaker had earlier told the House that the structure, which was renovated and inaugurated in 2022 by then chief minister Kejriwal as a 'Phansi Ghar' (execution room), was actually a 'tiffin room' as per records. There are two such rooms.

