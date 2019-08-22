Delhi Assembly resolves to build Ravidas temple at site where it was razed

india

A day after Dalits took to the streets in Delhi to protest the demolition of a Ravidas temple, the Delhi legislative assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution to construct a temple at the same site after the Centre allots the land.

The Ravidas temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on August 10 on the orders of the Supreme Court. The DDA functions under the Union ministry of urban development.

On Wednesday, Dalit twho had taken to the streets to protest the demolition of the temple, had brought traffic movement in several parts of Delhi to a standstill. By late evening, the protest had turned violent on Wednesday night, leaving several people, including policemen, injured and many cars vandalsied.

On the first day of its monsoon session on Thursday, the Delhi Assembly adopted a resolution that said the Centre had mishandled the issue, ANI reported. “This House resolves that the Central Government has badly mishandled the issue by not supporting their cause in the court of law which finally led to its unjustified and unfortunate demolition.”

“This House also resolves that the Government of NCT of Delhi should construct a magnificent Ravidas Mandir at the same site after the Centre allots the land,” the resolution added.

Ahead of the resolution the Assembly was adjourned for 45 minutes after members of the ruling Aam Aadmi party came into well of the House shouting slogans against the BJP in connection with the demolition of the Ravidas temple, according to PTI.

The fallout of the temple demolition had also rocked Punjab which has the highest concentration of Scheduled Castes among states. They constitute nearly 32% of the state’s 2.8-crore population.

The Ravidasia community staged protests at various towns and cities in Punjab, blocking hihghways, rail tracks and shutting down business.

