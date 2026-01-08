Delhi Assembly winter session: AAP MLAs demand Kapil Mishra's resignation

The Delhi Assembly witnessed chaos on Thursday as AAP MLAs protested inside the House, demanding the resignation of BJP leader Kapil Mishra over allegations of circulating a misleading video involving Leader of Opposition Atishi. AAP MLAs protested in Delhi Assembly, demanding the resignation of BJP's Kapil Mishra over misleading video allegations. (PTI)

Amidst the uproar, the assembly proceedings were adjourned for 30 minutes.

The winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly commenced on January 5 (Monday) and will continue until January 8.

AAP MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition Mukesh Ahlawat wrote to Speaker Vijendra Gupta regarding allegations against Atishi and the circulation of videos related to the matter.

In his letter, Ahlawat stated, "The video tweeted by Kapil Mishra is not part of the official record of the Assembly, which raises serious concerns about how he obtained the video footage. Even in the footage tweeted by him, it is clear that LoP Atishi is saying, "Then please conduct the discussion. Why have you been running away since morning? You are saying, 'respect dogs, respect dogs.' Hon'ble Speaker, please allow a discussion on this matter."

The Aam Aadmi Party legislative party has demanded that the full footage from the Assembly cameras be provided, in which the statement by LoP Atishi is clearly visible and audible.

Further, the cancellation of the Delhi Assembly membership of Kapil Mishra for circulating false videos. Suspension for six months of all other MLAs who circulated a manipulated video along with a false transcription.

A day earlier, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra demanded a public apology from Leader of Opposition Atishi Marlena over the claim that the AAP leader in the Assembly made an "insensitive" remark on Tuesday against Sikh religious figure 'Guru Tegh Bahadur'.

He also announced on Wednesday that a Censure Motion to condemn the LoP would be introduced in the Assembly.

He demanded that the Leader of the Opposition, Atishi, needs to apologise to "Citizens of Delhi, Sikh community and the Assembly" altogether for her "insensitive" remark on 'Guru Tegh Bahadur'.