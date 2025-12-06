Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai: City-wise list of 500+ cancelled IndiGo flights today

IndiGo’s nationwide disruption slightly improved but still lagged on Saturday, with more than 440 flights cancelled amid an escalating staffing and operations crisis that has left airports across major metros overwhelmed. Passengers wait outside the IndiGo airlines ticketing counter at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, after several IndiGo airlines flights were cancelled, in Mumbai, India, December 6, 2025. (REUTERS)

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, reported the one of the highest number of disruptions, as passengers faced long queues, hours-long delays and limited information. Follow IndiGo flight cancellations live updates

The city-wise status shows more than 440 IndiGo flight cancellations reported across airports on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

City-wise IndiGo cancellations for 6 December 2025

Airport Arrivals cancelled Departures cancelled Total cancellations Bengaluru (Kempegowda International Airport) 61 63 124 Ahmedabad (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport) 24 35 59 Mumbai (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) 49 37 86 Delhi (Indira Gandhi International Airport) 52 54 106 Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi International Airport) 23 43 66 Chennai (Chennai International Airport) — — 48 Jaipur (Jaipur International Airport) 12 13 25 (tentative) Srinagar (Srinagar International Airport) — — 7 Mangaluru (Mangaluru International Airport) — — 3 View All Prev Next

IndiGo’s operational disruption continued to hit major airports on Saturday, with hundreds of flights cancelled across key metros and regional hubs. Bengaluru remained the worst affected, with 63 departures and 61 arrivals cancelled, taking the total to 124.

Ahmedabad also reported a significant impact, with planned cancellations between 0001 and 2359 hours, including 35 departures and 24 arrivals, adding up to 59 flights grounded for the day.

In Mumbai, passengers faced widespread delays and overcrowding as 37 departures and 49 arrivals were cancelled, taking the total to 86. Hyderabad recorded 43 departures and 23 arrivals cancelled, with total disruptions reaching 66.

Flight operations in Delhi were similarly strained. The national capital reported 54 departures and 52 arrivals cancelled, worsening congestion at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

In Jaipur, tentative data for December 6 showed 13 departures and 12 arrivals cancelled. Meanwhile, according to news agency PTI, Srinagar airport saw the cancellation of seven flights due to the ongoing disruption.

Indigo flight cancellation spiral

Since Tuesday, when the crisis spilled into public view, IndiGo has cancelled roughly 1,500 flights. The airline, which operates about 60% of India’s domestic market, had already been struggling through November, during which it cancelled an average of more than 25 flights a day due to its inability to comply with new duty-time norms.

Scenes of unrest were reported from several airports on Friday, with passengers posting videos on social media showing groups shouting slogans at airline counters.

IndiGo cancelled 1,000 flights on Friday alone, compounding the pressure on major hubs.