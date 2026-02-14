Delhi biker's death: Labourer seen placing barricades after incident, police tell court in Janakpuri case

A labourer accused in the death of 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani, who fell into an unsecured excavation pit in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, was captured on CCTV manipulating the scene of crime by placing barricades and curtains on the road after the incident, Delhi Police informed a city court on Friday. The spot in Janakpuri where the biker fell. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The submission was made in a status report before the court of judicial magistrate first class Harjot Singh Aujla of Dwarka Courts. Police said an analysis of CCTV footage revealed that no precautionary measures – such as caution boards or barricading – were implemented by the contractor or labourers around the site, leading to Dhyani’s fatal fall.

“In the CCTV footage, Yogesh can be seen covering the site by putting barricades and curtains on the road after the incident,” the report stated, adding that the footage had been seized.

Police further noted that a test identification parade of Yogesh had been conducted and the witness security guard correctly identified him. Statements from the security guard and a passing driver have been recorded.

Documents related to the construction work have been collected from the private firm awarded the contract. A copy of a work order dated June 27, 2025, regarding rehabilitation of peripheral sewer lines in Janakpuri, was seized from accused sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati. The order was issued by KKSpun India Ltd in favour of Prajapati’s firm, Trimurti Associates.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) informed police that it had issued a contract to KKSIL-O Liner JV on November 9 for the work. Two functioning CCTV cameras were installed at the spot. One captured the location where witness Vipin Singh stopped his vehicle informed the security guard. The other covered the area where barricades were placed after the incident, according to the report.

The investigation update came after Dhyani’s counsel, advocate Mahavir Singh Farswan, moved an application seeking a status report and CCTV footage.The court had on Wednesday dismissed Prajapati’s bail plea, citing the grave nature of the allegations and the death caused by negligence.

Dhyani fell into the 4.5-metre-deep pit around 12.15am on February 6 during his commute home from a Rohini call centre. He remained there for nearly eight hours; police said at least six people knew of the incident but did not inform authorities.

Prajapati and Yogesh have been arrested, with Prajapati in police custody. The directors of the contracting firm, Himanshu and Kavish Gupta, have joined the probe.