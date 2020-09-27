e-paper
Delhi-bound IndiGo flight turns back to Mumbai after bird hit

Delhi-bound IndiGo flight turns back to Mumbai after bird hit

An alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight from Mumbai to Delhi, IndiGo spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 14:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320-200 aircraft moves on the runway after landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in India.
An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320-200 aircraft moves on the runway after landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in India.(File photo)
         

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi had to turn back after a bird hit on Sunday, officials said.

An alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight 6E 5047 from Mumbai to Delhi, IndiGo spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

More details awaited.

