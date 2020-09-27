Delhi-bound IndiGo flight turns back to Mumbai after bird hit
An alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight from Mumbai to Delhi, IndiGo spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI.india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 14:54 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi had to turn back after a bird hit on Sunday, officials said.
An alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight 6E 5047 from Mumbai to Delhi, IndiGo spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
More details awaited.
tags
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
trending topics