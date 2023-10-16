News / India News / Delhi businessman booked for molesting Russian woman in Goa resort

Delhi businessman booked for molesting Russian woman in Goa resort

HT Correpondent
Oct 16, 2023

The suspect Bipul Sharma, 42, a computer dealer from Delhi has been booked under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code

Panaji: A Delhi-based businessman has been booked by the Goa Police for allegedly molesting a Russian woman at a resort in Goa.

The woman alleged that the suspect tried to kiss her forcibly in a hotel room. (Representative photo)
The suspect identified as Bipul Sharma, 42, a computer dealer from Delhi has been booked under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code after the Russian woman alleged that he forcefully grabbed her and kissed her while at a resort in Calangute in Goa.

“In her complaint the woman alleged that she had come to Goa from Mumbai after the accused called her to discuss a business proposal. When the two met in the room of the accused he forcefully kissed her. The woman fled from the room and lodged a complaint,” Calangute Police Inspector Paresh Naik said. The incident took place on October 12.

Sharma had booked two rooms at the resort including for him and the Russian woman who runs a business in Andheri, Mumbai police said.

“The accused has not been arrested but he has been summoned,” Naik added.

