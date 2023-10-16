Delhi businessman booked for molesting Russian woman in Goa resort

Panaji: A Delhi-based businessman has been booked by the Goa Police for allegedly molesting a Russian woman at a resort in Goa. The woman alleged that the suspect tried to kiss her forcibly in a hotel room. (Representative photo)

The suspect identified as Bipul Sharma, 42, a computer dealer from Delhi has been booked under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code after the Russian woman alleged that he forcefully grabbed her and kissed her while at a resort in Calangute in Goa.

Also Read: Goa DIG relieved of duties after misbehaving with woman at club

“In her complaint the woman alleged that she had come to Goa from Mumbai after the accused called her to discuss a business proposal. When the two met in the room of the accused he forcefully kissed her. The woman fled from the room and lodged a complaint,” Calangute Police Inspector Paresh Naik said. The incident took place on October 12.

Sharma had booked two rooms at the resort including for him and the Russian woman who runs a business in Andheri, Mumbai police said.

“The accused has not been arrested but he has been summoned,” Naik added.