Delhi businessman's judicial custody sought for supplying 'chemicals' used to adulterate ghee for Tirupati laddus

The SIT probing the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case has sought the judicial custody of businessman Ajay Kumar Sugandh, who allegedly supplied chemicals used to adulterate the ghee, to conduct a thorough probe into the matter.

Sugandh, accused number 16 in the case, was arrested on November 7 for his role in colluding with several other accused in the alleged ghee adulteration case.

“The investigation is in a crucial stage, and the accused may influence and threaten witnesses. Hence, this court may be pleased to remand Ajay Kumar Sugandh to judicial custody in the interest of justice,” the remand report filed before a local court said.

According to the SIT, Sugandh, who owns the New Delhi-based Sugandh Oil and Chemicals, conspired with the main accused – Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain – to supply chemicals allegedly used to adulterate ghee for Tirupati laddus.

The remand report said monoglycerides and acetic acid ester were supplied to Harsh Fresh Foodz Pvt Ltd, represented by its directors Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, and Harsh Trading Company during the financial years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25.

They raised invoices under coconut oil, palm oil, and palm kernel oil for these chemicals to prepare the adulterated ghee at Bhole Baba Oroganic Dairy Milk Pvt Ltd in Bhagwanpur.

“The said adulterated ghee was supplied to TTD by Bhole Baba Oroganic Dairy Milk Pvt Ltd through Sri Vyshnavi Dairy Specialities Pvt Ltd, Malganga Milk and Agro Products Pvt Ltd, and AR Dairy Food Pvt Ltd,” the remand report said.

Later, the alleged adulterated ghee eventually found its way into the consecrated Tirupati laddus, as it was procured by the temple body.

As part of a criminal conspiracy with Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, the SIT accused Sugandh of deliberately issuing false invoices with malicious intention to conceal the true nature of the chemical substances being supplied for adulteration.

Between FY23 and FY25, Sugandh was accused of selling chemicals worth up to ₹8 crore under the guise of edible oils to Harsh Fresh Foodz and Harsh Trading Co.

According to the SIT, Sugandh is neither cooperating nor disclosing the facts, and he also failed to produce his mobile phone to “cover up his misdeeds”.

The SIT also alleged that Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain were in the practice of preparing adulterated ghee through accused Hari Mohan, Sanjay Chouhan and Ashish Rohilla.

They prepared adulterated ghee by mixing adulterants such as palm oil, palm kernel oil and palmolein, which were procured via Harsh Fresh Foodz at Bhole Baba Oroganic Dairy Milk.

Along with minimal quality of ghee, chemicals such as beta carotene, acetic acid ester, ghee flavour and other adulterants were used to adjust lab test values and maintain aroma in the adulterated ghee, the report.

Without procuring milk or manufacturing ghee, the SIT alleged that records were fabricated to show fake production and purchase of ghee by Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain through Bhole Baba Oroganic Dairy Milk.

Diverting 57 lakh kg of refined palm oil, palm kernel oil and palmolein, they produced over 68 lakh kg of adulterated ghee worth ₹251.5 crore, out of which over 37 lakh kg of ghee worth ₹137 crore was fraudulently sold to Vyshnavi Dairy Specialities Pvt Ltd, which in turn supplied it to the TTD, the SIT said.

“The said adulterated ghee supplied by Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk to the TTD through Vyshnavi Dairy Specialities and AR Dairy Food was utilised for the preparation of sacred ‘prasadams’ of Lord Venkateswara Swamy,” the report said.

Moreover, four AR Dairy Food Pvt Ltd ghee tankers, which were rejected by the temple body, were resupplied through Vyshnavi Dairy Specialties Pvt Ltd, which the TTD accepted, the SIT alleged.

