Delhi cabinet decides to lower VAT on diesel from 30% to 16.75%

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 12:50 IST
Abhishek Dey
Abhishek Dey
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday brought down the rate of value added tax (VAT) on diesel from 30% to 16.75% in the national capital at one go, a move which, he said, is likely to reduce the current price of the fuel in the city by Rs 8.36 per litre.

“Together, we have to revive the economy after the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Currently, diesel is quite expensive in Delhi. It costs around Rs 82 per litre. The Delhi cabinet on Thursday has decided to reduce the VAT rate on diesel from 30% to 16.75%. This will reduce diesel rate by Rs 8.36 per litre. This move is likely to help revive Delhi’s economy,” said the CM during a virtual press briefing on Thursday..

On May 4, the Delhi government had increased VAT on both petrol and diesel to 30% from 27% and 16.75%, respectively.

The move was aimed at increasing Delhi’s revenue, which had dipped by 90% in April because of the Covid-19-induced nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were enforced from March 25.

“This is one of the several measures to revive Delhi’s economy. Earlier this week, we had launched a portal to connect job-seekers with potential employers and the kind of response we have received is overwhelming,” said Kejriwal.

The CM said over 200,000 job vacancies have been posted in the portal and listed that 7,577 employers and 322,865 job-seekers were registered until Thursday morning.

“In the coming days, I shall connect with several industry groups, representatives and experts via video-conference to discuss more ways to revive Delhi’s economy,” he added.

Kejriwal stressed that the public should not be complacent in their fight against Covid-19 at this juncture and should comply with social distancing norms, wear masks and maintain hygiene.

