Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches out to PM Modi with a request

As the dust and bitterness of Lok Sabha campaign begins to subside, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request and a promise to work with his government for the betterment of Delhi. That’s not all, he also responded positively to Prime Minister’s ‘Save Water”campaign with a plan of his own.

“Met Sh @narendramodi ji n congratulated him for LS victory,” Arvind Kejriwal tweeted Friday morning, moments after meeting him upon PM’s return from Ranchi- PM was attending an International Yoga Day event there.

In more tweets that followed, the Delhi chief minister revealed that he discussed his government’s plan to harvest Yamuna water for meeting the capital’s growing water needs and sought Centre’s support in this regard.

“Del govt plans to store yamuna water during rainy season. One season’s water sufficient to meet one year’s Delhi’s water needs. Requested Centre’s support.”

It may be noted that President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday had outlined Narendra Modi government’s commitment to making a nationwide campaign to save water, a defining characteristic of its second term in power, along the lines of the ‘Swatch Bharat Abhiyaan’, a highlight of its first term.

Prime Minister had recently, also written a letter to all village panchayats asking them to harvest water this monsoon as part of the efforts towards the campaign.

Delhi CM also invited PM Modi to visit a Mohalla clinic and a Delhi government run school.

Opening of Mohalla clinics and modernization of state run schools are pet projects of Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government and have been praised widely.

Delhi CM also said that it is important that Delhi government and Centre “work together.”

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 13:54 IST