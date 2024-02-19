 Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal skips 6th ED summons, AAP explains why | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal skips 6th ED summons, AAP explains why

Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal skips 6th ED summons, AAP explains why

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2024 10:11 AM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate. AAP said the ED summons is "illegal"

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said its national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate, for the sixth time, claiming that the probe agency's summons is “illegal”. The AAP said the ED should wait for the court's decision instead of repeatedly sending summonses to Arvind Kejriwal. This will be the sixth ED summons in connection with the money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case that Arvind Kejriwal will skip.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had approached a city court after Kejriwal skipped multiple summonses. On Saturday, the court had granted an exemption to Arvind Kejriwal from personal appearance for the day in connection with the complaint filed by the central agency.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The application moved by Arvind Kejriwal's counsel stated that the Budget Session of the Delhi assembly has commenced on February 15 and shall continue till the first week of March.

The Delhi chief minister said he will physically appear before the court on the next date of hearing on March 16, it said.

On February 2, Arvind Kejriwal skipped the ED's summons for the fifth time. The summons to the Delhi chief minister followed the fourth summons, which he had skipped on January 18.

While skipping the fifth summons, the party called it "unlawful."

According to the ED, the agency wanted to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalised, and allegations of bribery.

In its sixth charge sheet filed in the case on December 2, 2023, naming AAP leader Sanjay Singh and his aide Sarvesh Mishra, the ED has claimed that the AAP used kickbacks worth 45 crore generated via the policy as part of its assembly elections campaign in Goa in 2022.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On