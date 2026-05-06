Delhi CM orders magisterial probe into Vivek Vihar fire incident

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Vivek Vihar fire incident, official sources said on Tuesday. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government is fully prepared to tackle the heatwave this season and that arrangements are in place so people do not face any problems. (ANI)

Nine people, including a toddler, died in the fire at a four-storey building in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar on Sunday.

As per sources, initial report has highlighted that there were multiple shortcomings in the rescue operations carried out during the blaze.

"The first fire tender that reached the spot had only half-filled water tank, while the second vehicle arrived after a delay," sources said.

Other issues in response mechanism, included "no rescue nets available and people were asked to arrange mattresses from nearby houses", they added.

According to officials, the chief minister has directed the concerned district magistrate (DM) the to submit a comprehensive report detailing the response of all concerned agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the urban development department and the fire services.

"The report will also include inputs from affected families and local residents to establish a clearer sequence of events during the rescue operation," they added.

The chief minister has also directed, inquiry into the construction of the building where the fire broke out.

"The DM has been asked to investigate the contractor involved and verify whether there were any violations of building norms or safety regulations," they added.

The chief minister is slated to hold a high-level meeting on Wednesday, with fire and other departments concerned, on various alleged shortfalls in rescue operation.

Gupta met the families of Vivek Vihar fire tragedy victims on Tuesday, saying her government is committed to providing every possible assistance to them.