Rekha Gupta attack: Forensic team to probe accused's call records, phone data

Day after the attack on Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at her Civil Lines camp office, the investigators are set to probe the accused's phone and trace his movement from his arrival in the capital till he reached the CM's office. The 41-year-old accused, Rajeshbhai Khimji, who is a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot.(PTI)

A forensic team will examine the phone of the attacker to probe whether he attempted to or has erased any digital evidence related to the offence, PTI quoted a source as saying.

The source said that all deleted photos, videos, call records and other types of data would be scrutinised to see whether these point towards any prior planning of the attack, and if so, would be retrieved.

The Delhi police is probing the attack on CM Gupta from all possible angles, PTI quoted sources as saying. The movements of the attacker will be traced from the time he arrived in Delhi to the attack.

Central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau, are also assisting the Delhi police with the probe. The 41-year-old accused, Rajeshbhai Khimji, who is a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot, will be taken back to his native place by the police team to gather information about his background, and to find out possible motives behind the attack.

"From the time he boarded a train to Delhi till he reached the CM's camp office, every step will be traced," PTI quoted a source as saying. The source further said that footage from the CCTV cameras along the route and in areas he visited would be checked.

The accused has reportedly told the police that his actions were in objection to the recent Supreme Court order on stray dogs in the National Capital Region.

Investigators have discovered that Khimji had, earlier this year, staged a protest in Rajkot in support of stray animals. The police are now investigating whether there was any connection between the past protest and the attack on the Delhi CM.