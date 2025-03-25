Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Hanuman temple ahead of budget presentation, says ‘Ram Rajya will be established’

Ahead of the presentation of the BJP government's first Budget in Delhi Assembly over 26 years, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place to offer prayers. Rekha Gupta presents the State Budget in the Assenbly, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Delhi Govt/YT)

Gupta expressed her optimism for Delhi's future, saying, "Bajrang Bali will do the best for Delhi. Delhi will progress, and Ram Rajya will be established."

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma also shared his excitement about the first Budget, terming it "a historic budget."

Verma further stated, "The people of Delhi will rejoice..." indicating that the budget would bring positive changes to the people of the national capital.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra echoed Verma's sentiments, calling the Budget "historic" and emphasizing that it is "the budget for the development of Delhi."

The BJP-led Delhi government is set to present the Budget 2025-26, its first Budget in 26 years in the national capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister will present the Budget 2025-26 today.

The Cabinet meetings, which were usually held at the Assembly during the reign of former CM Arvind Kejriwal, will now be held at the Delhi Secretariat. Followng the meeting Gupta will proceed to the Vidhan Sabha and present the budget.

This Budget Session is significant, as it follows the recent 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) return to power after 27 years.

Earlier on Monday, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was tabled by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the Assembly. It highlighted operational inefficiencies and financial losses, leading to criticism of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The report evaluates DTC's key operational and financial aspects, pointing to inefficiencies and areas needing improvement. It examines fleet management, revenue generation, operational sustainability, and adherence to public transport policies. (ANI)