Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's security downgraded days after an attack

PTI |
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 08:02 am IST

The orders for extending the CRPF cover were to be issued formally by the Centre, but there was a change of plan and the orders for withdrawal were issued.

The Centre has withdrawn the Z-category CRPF security provided to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, days after she was accorded the cover following an attack on her, official sources said on Monday.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju being welcomed by Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta upon their arrival for the inauguration of All India Speakers' Conference at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi, Sunday.(PTI)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju being welcomed by Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta upon their arrival for the inauguration of All India Speakers' Conference at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi, Sunday.(PTI)

Her security has been entrusted to the Delhi Police again, they said.

Gupta, 51, was attacked by a man on August 20 morning during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area, with her office terming the assault a part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".

A day later, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing was asked by the Union home ministry to extend its cover to her as part of Z category protection protocol of the Centre.

The CRPF cover has been withdrawn and Delhi Police is now providing security to the Delhi CM, sources told PTI.

The orders for extending the CRPF cover were to be issued formally by the Centre but there was a change of plan and finally the orders for withdrawal were issued, they said.

Delhi Police has arrested two persons till now as part of the investigation into the attack on the CM. This includes prime accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji (41), an auto-rickshaw driver and resident of Rajkot in Gujarat. PTI NES -- MNK MNK

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's security downgraded days after an attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On