Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during public meet at residence, attacker held

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta was assaulted at a weekly public hearing at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning by a 41-year-old man who came from Rajkot in Gujarat, and entered posing as a complainant. Delhi Police officers deployed outside the residence of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta after the attack on Wednesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The accused, Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya, an auto driver in Rajkot, was overpowered by the CM’s security team and others present there. An FIR under sections pertaining to attempt to murder has been filed against him.

His motives are not known and it is also not clear whether he was working alone.

Hours after the attack, Gupta said in a post on X: “The attack on me during this morning’s public hearing was not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people. Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but now I am feeling better.” She added that such attacks could not “break her spirit” and that the public hearings would continue.

Gupta has Z+ category security cover, and is guarded 24x7 by more than 35 personnel of Delhi Police personnel, Central Armed Police Force commandos, static guards and escorts. Her official convoy has its own set of security personnel. Local police claimed that none of the visitors were screened or frisked on Wednesday morning.

Delhi Police did not respond to requests seeking comment on the matter.

The attack happened at 8.45am and Sakriya pulled Gupta’s hair and then pushed her, after which she hit her head on a table, according to people familiar with the matter.

In Rajkot, Sakriya’s mother Bhanuben told media that her son had told her that he was in Delhi “because he was concerned about the dogs in Delhi” and that “he is not affiliated to any political party.”

The police believe the attack was premeditated and a police officer from North Delhi who interrogated Sakriya said “he did not mention that he came to Delhi over the dog issue.”

Police say they have recovered purported footage of the accused roaming outside the CM’s Shalimar Bagh residence. “He conducted a recce of the area. Further, he was seen talking to someone over the phone and it looked like he was giving updates to someone,” added the police officer cited above.

A case under BNS sections 109 (1) (attempted murder), 132 (assault or criminal force used to deter a public servant from discharging their duty) and 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their public functions) has been filed against Sakriya.

A senior police officer at the Delhi Police Headquarters too insisted the attack was premeditated: “The attack was not in a fit of rage. We have interrogated the accused and also seized footage and other evidence. It looks well-planned. He has been giving several reasons but none of them seem logical. Our teams are looking into this. The Chief Minister was assaulted with an intent to cause her hurt and harm. She has sustained injuries to her head and hands.”

Police said Sakriya has previously been booked in five cases, between 2017 and 2022, under a string of sections of the Indian Penal Code. To be sure, he has been acquitted in four of the five. One liquor smuggling case remains pending in court. Police officials said there are four other complaints, of bootlegging and assault, against him.

Gupta has been holding weekly “Jan Sunwai” (public hearings) ever since she took over as the chief minister where she freely interacts with the visitors, listens to their grievances and give necessary directions to officers concerned.

An official in her office said the Jan Sunwai starts at 8am and continues till 10am every Wednesday.

“The attacker arrived at the CM’s residence in a rickshaw and entered her camp office posing as a complainant, and sought the release of one of his relatives who is in jail,” said people in the CM’s office.

“The cowardly attack on Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta appears to be part of a well-planned conspiracy. CCTV footage obtained from the Chief Minister’s residence in Shalimar Bagh has revealed that the attacker began preparations for the assault at least 24 hours in advance,” the CM’s office said in a statement.

AAP chief and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal condemned the attack. “Attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable; In democratic system, differences of opinion & opposition are acceptable, but there can be no place for violence..I’m confident that Delhi Police will take appropriate action; I hope CM is completely safe & healthy,” he said in a post on X.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said the attack on CM Gupta is a “huge security lapse.” “Delhi Congress strongly condemns this reprehensible crime as it raises a big question mark about law and order in the Capital with those in power seems to be in a deep slumber.”