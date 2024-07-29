Delhi coaching centre deaths: Delhi LG announces 10 lakh compensation for victim's kin, assures action within 24 hours

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena's office announced ₹10 lakh as compensation for the kin of three deceased civil services aspirants who died in a flooded basement at Rau's IAS coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar, news agency PTI reported. Saxena also assured action against responsible officials of Delhi Fire Services, police and the municipal corporation within 24 hours. New Delhi: Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena speaks with students protesting at Old Rajinder Nagar area, after three civil services aspirants died at a coaching centre due to drowning, in New Delhi, Monday,(PTI)

A statement from the LG office read that a Joint Task Force of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Fire Services (DFS), constituted under the order of the Delhi High Court over the incident will survey all buildings in Rajinder Nagar area. They will seal off all basements and other illegal structures which violate building bylaws and fire safety norms.

Earlier in the day, Saxena visited the coaching centre Rau's IAS Study Circle and spoke to the protesting students. He assured them of strict action against responsible officials after listening to their demands.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued to accuse each other over the incident. AAP leaders and workers also staged a protest in front of the LG Secretariat, demanding strict action against the MCD Commissioner and other officers for their lapses in regulation of building norms.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Saxena of playing politics over the death of students. He said that slogans were raised against LG's visit and the students rejected him. "So many murders happen in Delhi, it is a police matter which comes directly under the Lieutenant Governor, but he never went there. He went there to do politics, so the students rejected him there," the minister told ANI.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh described the incident as unfortunate and assured action. He accused the BJP of conspiring with the LG in the issue. "Many coaching centres are running libraries and classes in their basements illegally. Action will be taken against the officials who are involved in it. The officials are not working, and it is the responsibility of the LG of Delhi to take action against them," Singh said.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal hit back saying that the MCD is under the Delhi government. "It's not about blaming. MCD is under AAP, and that party has been ruling Delhi for the last 9 years. Incidents like this happen every year, but AAP has found no concrete solution to tackle this issue," Khandelwal said.

