Home / India News / Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra resigns, vows to revive party from lowest rung

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra resigns, vows to revive party from lowest rung

Subhash Chopra had taken moral responsibility for the poll debacle earlier in the day. He had then also vowed to rebuild and revive the party from the grassroot level. By evening, news about his exit emerged.

india Updated: Feb 11, 2020 21:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Subhash Chopra had taken moral responsibility for the poll debacle earlier in the day.
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Subhash Chopra had taken moral responsibility for the poll debacle earlier in the day.
         

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra resigned from the leadership role in the state unit on Tuesday evening after the Congress’ crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls 2020. The Congress ended up with a little less than 5 per cent vote share in the state elections. The party not only failed to win a single seat but also lost its security deposits in all but three constituencies.

Subhash Chopra had taken moral responsibility for the poll debacle earlier in the day. He had then also vowed to rebuild and revive the party from the grassroot level. By evening, news about his exit emerged.

“The people’s mandate is against us, we accept it. We have resolved to revive and rebuild the party,” Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said earlier in the evening at a news briefing.

“Attempts to polarize the voters were made by both parties (BJP and AAP) and they were successful to an extent,” Chopra said. The results, however, showed that the people of Delhi were not with the communal forces.

