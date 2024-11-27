New Delhi, Hundreds of construction workers staged a protest near the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office in Civil Lines on Wednesday, demanding compensation for the income loss they have suffered due to the ongoing ban on construction activities under GR. Delhi construction ban: Workers protest near LG office over ‘income loss’

They also submitted a memorandum to the LG office and the Labor Department, expressing their concerns and requesting action on their demands.

The protest was organised by the Building Workers Union, which is affiliated with the All India Central Council of Trade Unions .

During the protest, workers highlighted the impact of the construction ban on their livelihoods after the implementation of GR restrictions on November 18.

With air quality worsening in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management announced stricter pollution control measures under Stage 4 of GR, including a ban on truck entry and a temporary halt on construction at public projects.

The protesters marched through the streets from the Sushruta Trauma Centre towards the LG Office, raising anti-establishment slogans and carrying posters with messages such as "Stop attacking the livelihood of workers" and "We demand daily minimum wage, fair compensation for all construction workers".

They were stopped by the police from proceeding towards the Raj Niwas.

The union demanded an increase in daily compensation rates to ₹783 for unskilled workers, ₹868 for skilled workers and ₹954 for highly skilled workers.

They have asked the government to formulate a policy to compensate for their livelihood loss caused due to restrictions imposed to control pollution every year and in circumstances such as strikes.

The demands also include a five per cent allocation in the Delhi government budget separately for the welfare of construction workers.

Additionally, the Union called for action against the alleged corruption in labour offices claiming that it prevents workers from accessing their rightful benefits.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.