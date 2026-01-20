Delhi cops arrest 21-year-old after viral video shows SUV zigzagging dangerously on busy highway | Watch

The Delhi Police have arrested a 21-year-old man and impounded his SUV following rash driving on a busy stretch of National Highway-48 in the capital. The action followed a video of the incident circulating widely on social media. (X@kapsology) The action comes after a video surfaced on social media showing a black Scorpio-N SUV with tinted windows being driven in a zigzag manner on the GT Karnal Bypass Road near Narela. An official said that the incident occurred on January 18. The video showed the reckless driver driving the SUV in a dangerous manner on the busy highway, putting the safety of other commuters at risk. Taking serious note of the purported video and the potential threat to public safety, a team intercepted the accused vehicle shortly after the clip was flagged, the officer told news agency PTI.

The driver was identified as Daud Ansari, a 21-year-old resident of Okhla. Police said the vehicle was registered in the name of his father, Musafir Ansari. The accused’s driving licence was checked and taken into custody for further legal proceedings. After reviewing the video and other evidence, a case was registered under provisions for rash and negligent acts endangering human life, as well as the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving. “The incident occurred between 3 pm and 4 pm on January 18 on the GT Karnal Bypass Road. The manner in which the vehicle was being driven posed a grave risk to commuters. The offending SUV has been impounded as per legal provisions and further investigation into the matter is underway,” the officer added. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reacted to the incident on social media. In a tweet, she stated: “1. Case FIR no. 63/2026 dated 20.1.26 u/s 281 BNS and 184 MV Act registered at PS Samaipur Badli. 2. Offending vehicle Scorpio has been seized. 3. Driver has been identified as Daud Ansari s/o Musafir Ansari, R/o Jabir Nagar, Okhla, 21 years, a student of IGNOU. He has been arrested.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reacted to the incident on social media. (X)