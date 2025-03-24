New Delhi, A Delhi court on Monday accepted a closure report of the CBI in a corruption case against former Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Dhruv Batra and Hockey India Executive Director Cdr R K Srivastava. Delhi court accepts CBI closure report in corruption case against ex-IOA chief

Special judge Mukesh Kumar accepted the police report, saying he was satisfied with the probe carried out by the investigating officer .

The judge also took on record the complainant's submission that he had no objection if the court accepted the report.

"In the investigation carried out by the IO, he has thoroughly examined in detail regarding the expenses incurred by the IOA in renovation of the office of president of the IOA....IO have investigated the matter in detail and there is no doubt on any point regarding the investigation which has been carried out by the IO to the queries raised by this court," the judge said.

The CBI closure report followed a two-year probe in the case registered in May last year and found no evidence of any wrongdoing against the accused persons.

The CBI registered the FIR in the July, 2022 after a three-month long preliminary inquiry report found prima facie material indicating "the commissions of cognisable offences" relating to criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and corruption against Batra.

Some officials of Hockey India, including its Executive Director Srivastava, former president Rajinder Singh and former secretary general Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad were also booked.

The CBI could not find enough evidence against Batra, Singh, Ahmad and Srivastava after over two years of investigation to file a chargesheet, the CBI said.

The case arose from a complaint alleging that Batra had got his office in the IOA Bhawan renovated in violation of norms.

The FIR alleged the accused "executed the work of renovation and furnishing of the office of the president of IOA without prior approval of executive board of Hockey India".

It was further alleged that records were fabricated and falsified to justify and cover up the fraudulent expenditure at the approval stage.

Batra ceased to be the IOA president when the Delhi High Court, on May 25, 2022, struck down the post of "life member" in Hockey India.

In three handwritten notes, Batra officially tendered his resignations from the IOA, International Olympic Committee and International Hockey Federation , respectively.

He cited "personal reasons" behind his decision.

