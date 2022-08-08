Home / India News / Delhi court awards 3-year jail term to former Coal Secretary in coal scam case

Delhi court awards 3-year jail term to former Coal Secretary in coal scam case

india news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 12:22 PM IST
H C Gupta, former Coal Secretary, was awarded 3-year jail term by Delhi court on Monday in a case of irregularities in allocation of a coal block in Maharashtra
H C Gupta was earlier convicted in three other coal scam cases and his appeal against those convictions is pending before the Delhi High Court.(HT File Photo)
H C Gupta was earlier convicted in three other coal scam cases and his appeal against those convictions is pending before the Delhi High Court.(HT File Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

A Delhi court on Monday awarded three-year jail term to former Coal Secretary H C Gupta in a coal scam case related to irregularities in allocation of a coal block in Maharashtra, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj also awarded two year imprisonment to former joint-Secretary in the Ministry of Coal (MoC), K S Kropha in the case and imposed a fine of 50,000, while Gupta was asked to pay a fine of one lakh.

The court had convicted both for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and corruption in the case related to allocation of Lohara East coal block.

The court, meanwhile, awarded four year jail term to Mukesh Gupta, the director of convicted company, Grace Industries Ltd. (GIL), for criminal conspiracy and cheating and imposed a fine of two lakh on him, while the company was also directed to pay a fine of two lakh separately.

Both were convicted for criminal conspiracy and cheating.

The trial of the case was conducted by senior advocate R S Cheema, Deputy Legal Advisor for the CBI Sanjay Kumar and senior public prosecutor A P Singh.

Also Read | PSI recruitment scam: CBI conducts multiple raids in Jammu

Also Read | U’khand paper leak scam: S Raju admits mafia, political pressure in govt recruitments

H C Gupta was earlier convicted in three other coal scam cases and his appeal against those convictions is pending before the Delhi High Court. He is currently on bail along with other convict persons in the case.

According to the CBI, between 2005 and 2011, the accused persons hatched a criminal conspiracy and cheated MoC, Government of India by dishonestly and fraudulently inducing the MoC to allocate 'Lohara East Coal Block' in favour of GIL on the basis of false information about net worth, capacity, equipments and status of procurement and installation of plant.

The CBI also stated that the company, in its application, claimed its net worth as 120 crore whereas its own networth was only 3.3 crore, and that the company also falsified its existing capacity as 1,20,000 TPA against 30,000 TPA.

The Supreme Court had on August 25, 2014 cancelled the entire allocations of coal blocks.

This is the 11th conviction in coal scam cases secured by prosecution.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi court coal scam
delhi court coal scam
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out