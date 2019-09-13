Delhi court dismisses P Chidambaram’s plea to surrender before ED, will remain in Tihar jail till Sept 19

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:34 IST

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed former finance minister P Chidambaram’s plea seeking permission to surrender before the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He will now remain in jail till September 19.

Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar, was seeking regular bail in the INX Media case. The Congress leader has been in judicial custody since September 5. He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and spent 14 days in the agency’s custody.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday had sought a status report from the Criminal Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the plea filed by Chidambaram for regular bail in INX Media case. The investigation agency has been asked to file the report within 7 days.

Chidambaram’s lawyers have also withdrawn their second plea challenging his judicial custody. The court also sought to know why the bail application was filed late. ‘When the judicial custody was remanded on Thursday, why are they coming to court today,” the judge asked. To this, Sibal replied that it was a long weekend and he had filed the pleas earlier on account of the holidays.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 15:15 IST