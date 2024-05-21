 Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2024 11:37 AM IST

Manish Sisodia has been in jail since February 2023.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former deputy chief minister of the national capital, Manish Sisodia, till May 31.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia (PTI file photo)
AAP leader Manish Sisodia (PTI file photo)

Manish Sisodia has been in judicial custody since February 2023, in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

His former boss, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was also arrested in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the now-scrapped liquor police. He is currently out on interim bail to campaign for his party for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The Delhi high court is expected to deliver its verdict on Sisodia's bail pleas linked to money laundering and corruption cases lodged by the ED and CBI respectively.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma is likely to pronounce the orders on both bail pleas at 5 pm today, per the cause list uploaded on the high court’s website.

This is a developing story.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
