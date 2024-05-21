Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody
Manish Sisodia has been in jail since February 2023.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former deputy chief minister of the national capital, Manish Sisodia, till May 31.
Manish Sisodia has been in judicial custody since February 2023, in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.
His former boss, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was also arrested in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the now-scrapped liquor police. He is currently out on interim bail to campaign for his party for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
The Delhi high court is expected to deliver its verdict on Sisodia's bail pleas linked to money laundering and corruption cases lodged by the ED and CBI respectively.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma is likely to pronounce the orders on both bail pleas at 5 pm today, per the cause list uploaded on the high court’s website.
This is a developing story.
