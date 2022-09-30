Delhi court grants bail to Sharjeel Imam in inflammatory speech case

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to student leader Sharjeel Imam in connection with a case filed against him for allegedly making inflammatory speeches during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in 2019. But he will continue to remain in jail in the other cases.

Imam was granted bail under the Code of Criminal Procedure’s Section 436A. The provision provides for bail for a person, who has undergone imprisonment of up to one-half of the maximum sentence specified for an offence before the conclusion of the trial.

Additional sessions judge Anuj Agrawal said Imam has been in custody for over 31 months since his arrest in February 2020. “Sharjeel Imam is admitted to bail on furnishing personal bond in the sum of ₹30,000/- with one surety of like amount subject to the condition that he shall always remain available on a working mobile number and shall intimate the concerned IO [investigating officer] about a change of address if any, “the court said.

Imam argued he was entitled to bail having undergone detention for more than one-half of the maximum period of imprisonment under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 153A (promoting enmity among religious groups).

Imam’s lawyer argued the only offence that now warrants consideration of the trial court is Section 153A as the offence of sedition has been kept abeyance.

On Monday, the Delhi high court asked the trial court to also take into consideration the Supreme Court’s order of keeping the offence of sedition in abeyance and decide the application for default bail.