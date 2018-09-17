Delhi court summons Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi as accused in IRCTC money laundering case

A Delhi court on Monday summoned Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav as accused in IRCTC money laundering case.

The court was hearing a case related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Arun Bharadwaj took cognisance of the chargesheet and directed all the accused to be present before it on October 6.

The court also issued production warrant against Lalu considering the fact that he is currently lodged in a Ranchi jail after being convicted in a fodder scam case.

In August, the Enforcement Directorate filed its first chargesheet against Lalu, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi in the case.

The agency said Lalu and IRCTC officials allegedly misused their position for granting sub-lease of the rights of two railway hotels at Puri and Ranchi to Ms Sujata Hotel Pvt. Ltd. owned by Kochhars.

In lieu of the hotels sub-lease, 358 decimal of prime plot of land in Patna was transferred to Ms Delight Marketing Company Pvt Ltd (a company owned by family of PC Gupta who is a close associate of lalu and an MP from RJD) in February 2005 at a rate which was much less than the then prevailing circle rates, the chargesheet said.

(with inputs by PTI)

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 17:12 IST