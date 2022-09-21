Delhi court takes exception to Robert Vadra’s ‘violation’ of terms to travel abroad

A Delhi court has expressed its displeasure with businessman Robert Vadra, for allegedly violating the terms and conditions imposed on him last month, when the court allowed him to travel to the United Kingdom via UAE.

Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is currently on bail in a money laundering case filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On August 12, the court had permitted Vadra to travel abroad to the UK via UAE, Spain and Italy for four weeks.

On Monday, special judge Neelofar Abida Parveen took exception to Vadra’s explanation for his stay in Dubai on account of medical exigency during his trip to UK. She said she was unable to accept his assertion that he was forced or compelled under the circumstances of his health.

The court also issued a show cause notice asking Vadra why his fixed deposit receipt (FDR) deposited in terms of the order dated August 12 be not forfeited for violating the terms and conditions of the permission granted to the applicant.