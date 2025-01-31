Delhi election: All markets to remain shut on this day | Key details

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said on Thursday that all 700 markets in Delhi will remain closed on February 5 for voting in the assembly election. Massive crowds of shoppers seen inside Sadar Bazaar Market in New Delhi.(HT Photo/ Sanchit Khanna)

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said retail stores can open later in the evening after casting their votes. He urged traders to comply with the order of the Election Commission and Labour Department.

Goyal said that employees of establishments must be granted paid leave and cautioned owners against salary deductions. “No salary deductions should be made,” he said. Industrial areas will also observe a holiday.

CTI has urged emergency service employees to report to work only after voting.

The Delhi government has issued directives requiring all business establishments, including shops, hotels, restaurants, resorts, and industrial units, to grant employees leave on polling day without salary deductions.

The Labour Department order aims to ensure that every employee engaged in any profession, trade, or industrial undertaking is entitled to a holiday to cast their vote.

CIT initiative

The CIT will launch a comprehensive election campaign to ensure 100 per cent voter participation from Delhi's business community.

CTI issued a WhatsApp number on which traders can vote with their family and send selfies. CTI also appealed that all organizations issue one such WhatsApp number and get voting photos from their market traders.

The industry body will send letters to over 700 business organizations, including small market associations, industrial areas, banquet associations, transport associations, and more.

CIT will also reward the top 10 markets reporting the highest voter turnout with special prizes.

“There are more than 20 lakh traders, including 9 lakh shops and 2 lakh factories in Delhi. If at least 2 members are added to their family, this number reaches 60 lakhs. Therefore, the CTI wants all the political parties to take the 60 lakh vote bank section seriously and raise their issues,” said Vice Presidents Rajesh Khanna and Rahul Adalkha.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, and the results will be out on February 8.

(With PTI inputs)