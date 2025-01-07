Delhi election: Poll official requests enhanced security, cites political pressure

The New Delhi district election officer (DEO) raised concerns about political interference and sought enhanced security to ensure the smooth conduct of the Delhi assembly elections. Delhi Election Commission members organised Voters Awareness Live Demo at outside the New Ashok Nagar Metro Parking in New Delhi, India, on Monday, January 6, 2025.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The official's request comes amid accusations and counter-accusations between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition BJP of alleged irregularities in Delhi's electoral rolls.

The AAP accused the saffron party of an ‘organised attempt’ to delete a section of Purvanchali voters from Delhi's electoral rolls. The BJP hit back, accusing the ruling party of settling ‘illegal’ Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in the national capital to use them as a ‘vote bank’ in the upcoming election.

In a letter dated January 4, the official claimed senior AAP leaders, including Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, visited his office on December 21, 28, and 29, 2024, and January 3.

“There have been attempts on their part to exert pressure on me by asking for personal details of objectors and other such information that falls outside the purview of routine operations,” news agency PTI quoted his letter to the CEO of Delhi.

The DEO's letter also alleged receiving summons from chief minister Atishi. “The CM of GNCTD has been calling me for meetings without a specified agenda and in the past also, discussions regarding electoral rolls were held without prior notice,” he claimed, seeking to know if such meetings were mandatory to attend.

Similar concerns

District Magistrate (DM) Sunny K Singh echoed similar concerns in a letter to the CM office dated January 4. Singh requested that agendas for future meetings be shared in advance so that his “field verification tasks” are not disrupted.

“At 1:01 pm, a WhatsApp message from your office directed me to attend a meeting called by the CM at 2:00 pm. The agenda of the meeting has not been conveyed, making it difficult for me to come prepared,” his letter said.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Nishant Bodh, in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), sought police intervention to maintain order at the DEO's office.

“Recently, several incidents of ruckus and intimidation have taken place, creating an atmosphere of tension and disrupting the smooth functioning of the DEO’s duties,” claimed the ADM.

“There is a possibility of breach of peace and pressures being imposed on the office functionaries, including the DEO, to disturb the conduct of elections,” he alleged.

