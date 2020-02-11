e-paper
AAP will register massive win: Sanjay Singh

Delhi Election Result 2020: Initial trends suggested the ruling Aam Aadmi Party marching ahead, but the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders maintained that their party would win.

india Updated: Feb 11, 2020 10:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said his party will register a “massive win” in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly election
AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said his party will register a “massive win” in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly election(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said his party will register a “massive win” in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly election, counting for which began amid tight security at various centres set up to carry out the exercise.

Initial trends suggested the ruling Aam Aadmi Party marching ahead, but the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders maintained that their party would win.

Follow live updates here

The counting began at 8 am and will be held in multiple rounds, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said.

“We have been saying since the beginning that the upcoming polls will be fought on the basis of work done by us and it is too early. You wait and watch we will register a massive win,” Singh told reporters outside his residence.

