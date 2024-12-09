Delhi election: UPSC coach Avadh Ojha; BJP, Congress turncoats named in AAP's 2nd list of candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly election on Monday, naming nominees for 20 seats, of which the Patparganj constituency has been assigned to newly inducted Avadh Ojha and the sitting MLA from there, Manish Sisodia, has been fielded from Jangpura. Motivational speaker and teacher Avadh Ojha joined AAP on Dec. 2, 2024. (PTI)

Popular UPSC coach Avadh Ojha, who joined the AAP earlier this month, is among the party's new entries for the election due early next year. Patparganj, an east Delhi constituency, is seen as an AAP stronghold that has been represented by Manish Sisodia since 2013.

New entries fielded by AAP

The second list of candidates of the AAP also includes former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jintender Singh Shunty (fielded from Shahdara) and ex-Congress MLA Surinder Pal Singh Bittu (fielded from Timarpur), both of who recently quit their parties to join the AAP.

Shunty has replaced sitting AAP MLA and Speaker in the outgoing Assembly - Ram Niwas Goel- while Bittu has been fielded in place of Dilip Pandey, AAP's chief whip in the house.

The AAP had announced 11 candidates in its first list for the Delhi elections which it released on November 21.

The elections for 70-member Delhi Assembly are due before February.

Meanwhile, AAP on Sunday announced the members of the Screening Committees for the upcoming local body elections in Punjab.

According to the list released by AAP, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has been made Minister in charge of screening Committee Amritsar, Lal Chand Kataruchakk has been made Minister in charge of screening Committee Balachaur, Harjot Singh Bains has been made Minister charge of screening Committee Bagha Purana, Laljit Singh Bhullar has been made Minister Incharge of screening Committee Baba Bakala, Barinder Kumar Goyal has been made Minister Incharge of screening Committee Patiala, Harbhajan Singh ETO has been made Minister Incharge of screening Committee Jalandhar among other.

Elections to five municipal corporations 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on December 21.

(with inputs from ANI, PTI)