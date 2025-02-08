Delhi elections highlights: BJP surges ahead, Atishi holds onto Kalkaji

As the intense race for the national capital comes to a conclusion, the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the heavyweight with an estimated 48 seats under its belt as per data released by the Election Commission of India. Delhi election highlights: BJP supporters celebrate in the city(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

While the Aam Admi Party faltered, chief minister Atishi managed to hold onto the Kalkaji assembly constituency defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba. The Congress failed to make it's mark, with most exit poll predictions correctly forecasting the BJP's sweep and Congress' lacklustre performance.

Here are some of the highlights of the Delhi elections: