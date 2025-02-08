Delhi elections highlights: BJP surges ahead, Atishi holds onto Kalkaji
The high-octane race for the Delhi elections saw the BJP overtake AAP, while the Congress failed to make a mark
As the intense race for the national capital comes to a conclusion, the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the heavyweight with an estimated 48 seats under its belt as per data released by the Election Commission of India.
While the Aam Admi Party faltered, chief minister Atishi managed to hold onto the Kalkaji assembly constituency defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba. The Congress failed to make it's mark, with most exit poll predictions correctly forecasting the BJP's sweep and Congress' lacklustre performance.
Here are some of the highlights of the Delhi elections:
- AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat to BJP leader Parvesh Verma. In a video message posted on X, he said, “We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them.”
- After trailing for several rounds of counting, AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Atishi emerged victorious over BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri from the Kalkaji seat.
- Prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the BJP's headquarters along with other senior members of the party to rejoice after the party secured a huge majority in the assembly elections, BJP's Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva said.
- Union home minister Amit Shah took to social media platform X and said that this was a new beginning for Delhi and that the BJP would bring in an era of trust. He said, “Modi in the heart of Delhi. The people of Delhi have worked to make Delhi Aapda-free by destroying the 'Sheeshmahal' of lies, deceit and corruption.”
- The BJP is currently leading in 35 seats and has been confirmed to have won in 12 seats, as per the ECI. Rekha Gupta won against AAP's Bandana Kumari by a whopping margin of 29,595 votes to secure the Shalimar Bagh constituency.
- Some of the other early winners from the BJP include Tilak Ram Gupta from the Tri Nagar seat, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from the Rajouri Garden constituency, Umang Bajaj in Rajinder Nagar, Ravinder Negi from Patparganj and Chandan Kumar Chaudhary from Sangam Vihar.
- Shikha Roy also won the Greater Kailash seat against opponent Saurabh Bharadwaj who was looking to become the constituency's MLA for the third time. Another notable win came from Arvinder Singh Lovely who swept the Gandhi nagar seat.
- AAP has also confirmed 10 other candidates who have win, with leads in 16 other constituencies. The Congress has not managed to secure a lead in any seat in the 2025 elections.
- Delhi's environment minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai managed to secure a win in the Babarpur seat. Imran Hussain won the Ballimaran seat won with a margin of 29,823 against his BJP opponent Kamal Bagri.
- Though it has not been confirmed by the EC, AAP candidate from the Jangpura seat Manish Sisodia conceded defeat after the BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah took a decisive lead.
- Meanwhile all across the national capital, BJP supporters have erupted in celebration of the party coming to power in Delhi after 27 years. The party is yet to announce their CM face.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
