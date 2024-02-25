 Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha asks CBI to withdraw notice | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha asks CBI to withdraw notice sent to her

Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha asks CBI to withdraw notice sent to her

ByHT News Desk
Feb 25, 2024 09:03 PM IST

Kavita said the notice under Section 41A CrPC was in complete contrast to the earlier notice under Section 160 of CrPC

Ahead of her appearnce before a CBI investigation team at the agency's New Delhi headquarters on Monday, BRS leader K Kavitha has asked the agency to withdraw the notice issued to her under Section 41-A of CrPC summoning her for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha(ANI)
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha(ANI)

In a letter to the CBI, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the notice to appear at its headquarters should be put in abeyance in the light of her pressing onerous engagements. She highlighted necessity of her personal presence in Telangana while the parliamentary elections are underway.

"I may request you to firstly revoke or withdraw the subject notice as it appears to be sent by invoking Section 41A CrPC while not being aware or conscious of the earlier notice sent under Section 160 CrPC," said Kavitha.

Kavita further said the notice under Section 41A CrPC was in complete contrast to the earlier notice under Section 160 of CrPC which was issued to her on December 2, 2022, and which already stands complied with.

"There is absolutely no logic, reason or background forthcoming as to how, why and under what circumstances you have now resorted to Section 41A CrPC," she said.

A notice under Section 41A of CrPC is issued to a person against whom a "reasonable suspicion" exists that the person had committed a cognizable offence. Meanwhile, Section 160 of the CrPC pertains to summoning a witness.

CBI recorded Kavitha's statement in December 2022

In December 2022, the CBI recorded her statement in connection with the case at her residence in Hyderabad.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that one of the accused in the case Vijay Nair received kickbacks to the tune of at least 100 crore from a group called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) on behalf of leaders of the AAP.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

    HT News Desk

    HT News Desk

