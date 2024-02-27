Delhi excise policy case: ED issues 8th summons to Arvind Kejriwal for March 4
Feb 27, 2024 03:06 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued eighth summons to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear for questioning on March 4.
This is a breaking story. Please stay tuned for updates.
