 ED issues 8th summons to Arvind Kejriwal for March 4 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues 8th summons to Arvind Kejriwal for March 4

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues 8th summons to Arvind Kejriwal for March 4

ByHT News Desk
Feb 27, 2024 03:06 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued eighth summons to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear for questioning on March 4.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued eighth summons to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear for questioning on March 4. 

This is a breaking story. Please stay tuned for updates.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

