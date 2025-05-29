Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi excise row: Court issues notice on Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking NOC for passport renewal

ANI |
May 29, 2025 05:49 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal was using his official passport as the CM of Delhi. Now, he is seeking an NOC for the renewal of his personal passport.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved an application before the Rouse Avenue court, seeking NOC for renewal of his passport. His personal passport had expired in 2018.

Arvind Kejriwal is seeking renewal of his passport for 10 years, his counsel said.(PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal is seeking renewal of his passport for 10 years, his counsel said.(PTI)

Special judge Dig Vinay Singh issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a response. The court listed the matter for further hearing on June 4.

Counsel for Arvind Kejriwal submitted that his passport expired in 2018. He was using his official passport as the CM of Delhi. Now, he is seeking an NOC for the renewal of his personal passport.

He is seeking renewal of his passport for 10 years, his counsel said.

During the hearing of the main case related to the Excise policy on Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha and other accused persons appeared through video conferencing.

The Central Bureau of Investigation said that it is ready for arguments on framing of charges.

It was also submitted that the court has already said that no new application would be filed for the scrutiny of documents. However, some applications are still pending.

Recently, the court has ordered that the CBI shall include all communications, notices issued and other documents in the list of unrelied documents.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet and supplementary charge sheets after its investigation.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi excise row: Court issues notice on Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking NOC for passport renewal
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On