Manish Sisodia questions ‘sudden’ ceasefire agreement with Pakistan

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia on Tuesday raised questions about the sudden ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, seeking a clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the doubts and questions arising from the decision. Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia asked if Pakistan was unable to counter our airstrikes and was begging to end the tensions, why did the government not demand that the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack be handed over to India. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Sisodia said that after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, there was widespread anger among the people of the country and subsequently, on May 7, the Indian Army successfully conducted Operation Sindoor, destroying terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. “This gave the people of the country hope for justice and a sense of relief. The army was continuously taking action against Pakistan and was in a strong position in the fight. However, the government suddenly announced a ceasefire, leaving the entire nation surprised and raising several questions and doubts in people’s minds,” he said.

The AAP leader stated that neither the government nor the Prime Minister addressed these questions in his speech yesterday, despite people expecting him to clarify all doubts about the ceasefire, and instead he only made lofty statements. He said, “There are critical questions – first, when the entire nation and the opposition were standing with the government, the Indian Army was in a strong position, and you yourself admit that Pakistan is a terrorist state, why did you suddenly agree to a ceasefire?”

The AAP leader said the second question is, if Pakistan was unable to counter our airstrikes and was begging to end the tensions, why did the government not demand that the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack be handed over to India? “Then, if the Prime Minister did agree to the ceasefire, why didn’t he call Pakistan’s PM and have a written agreement signed, like the 1972 pact. The fourth question is, how did US President Donald Trump announce the ceasefire half an hour before Indian officials made the announcement? Trump claimed that he forced both countries into a ceasefire by threatening to halt trade. Why did the Prime Minister not address Trump’s statement in his speech?” he asked.

Sisodia said that Modi owes the people of the country an explanation. The citizens have a right to know the truth. He said that the PM’s silence indicates that something is amiss, and this silence cannot be tolerated in such a matter.

No third party should interfere in India’s affairs: Meet Hayer

Sangrur MP and Aam Aadmi Party leader Meet Hayer has criticised the recent remarks made by Donald Trump, President of the United States, regarding the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Speaking at the inauguration of a bioremediation project for solid waste at the Moga bypass dumping site on Tuesday, Hayer said, “When it comes to India’s internal affairs, no third party should interfere. It is a matter of national dignity. Despite being one of the world’s largest democracies, the announcement of a ceasefire was not made by us but by the American president, who claimed to have brokered the deal. It is unfortunate that someone who lacks understanding of India is publicly stating that they will resolve a problem that has existed for a thousand years.” India and Pakistan became separate nations in 1947, and it has been 77 years since the partition. Then how can this be referred to as a thousand-year-old issue?, the MP asked.