Delhi: Girl falls off building after builder slaps her over property dispute

In a shocking incident in Delhi, a teenage girl was seen falling off a building's roof after she was slapped hard by a builder after a heated argument, NDTV reported. The argument was reportedly over a property dispute((X))

The video of the incident has gone viral. The argument was reportedly over a property dispute. After a heated exchange of words, the angry builder slaps the girl hard and she falls off the building. The girl could be screaming in pain as the locals lift her to help.

As the accused is said to be on the run, the police have registered a case and formed multiple teams to nab the accused builder.

Crimes against women in India increased by 4% in 2022 according to the latest data by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in 2023. Among metro cities, Delhi reported the highest number at 14,158 cases for the third consecutive year with about 186.9 crimes reported for every 1,00,000 women. The national capital accounted for 31.20 percent of total crimes in the category, according to the NCRB data.

More number of crimes against women have been reported over the week.

In Navi Mumbai on Saturday, a 20-year-old girl was brutally stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend over relationship issues. The police have registered a case of murder under various sections and the accused is believed to be on the run.

On July 23, a 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death in her PG in Bengaluru's Koramangala. The police arrested the absconding accused from Madhya Pradesh. The victim from Bihar was allegedly killed over her advice to her roommate to distance herself from the unemployed accused.