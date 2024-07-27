Bengaluru PG chilling murder: Why did Abhishek kill Kriti Kumari? What probe revealed

An initial investigation into the murder of the 24-year-old, Kriti Kumari, who was stabbed to death at a paying guest facility on July 23 in Koramangala, Bengaluru, revealed that the accused was believed to be romantically involved with the victim's roommate and was often found to be in a dispute with the roommate. The accused is said to have caused ruckus some time back at the victim's PG for allegedly helping her friends accommodation.

The accused, Abhishek, who was arrested from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday. Kriti Kumar and her roommate would often get into arguments with her regarding his unemployment, reported NDTV. Kriti Kumari, who was working in a private firm in Bengaluru, would sometimes get involved in these disputes and it is alleged that she suggested her roommate to maintain a distance from her alleged partner.

NDTV also reported that Kriti Kumari and her friends used to avoid the accused as the relationship worsened. It was reported that Abhishek has caused ruckus in their PG accommodation some time ago when Kriti Kumari helped her friend shift to a new hostel.

Following Abhishek's arrest in Bhopal, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said he is being brought to Bengaluru on a transit demand. However, the police haven't given an official clarification on the killer's motive yet, reported news agency PTI. Commissioner Dayananda told reporters, “We don't know it yet. He has to be brought here and then we have to take his police custody and thorough investigation and interrogation has to be conducted... only then further details can shared.”

On Friday, a CCTV camera footage of the brutal murder surfaced on the internet and went viral. In the video, the accused is seen walking into the corridor of the hostel holding a polythene bag. Abhishek knocks on the door and drags her outside, when she opens it. Despite Kumari's resistance, the murderer slits her throat and stabs her repeatedly. Even after the victim collapsed, the killer held her by the hair and continued to stab her before he ran away. Upon hearing the loud noise, people rushed to the spot but could not save her.

(With inputs from PTI)