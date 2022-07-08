Home / India News / Delhi govt looks for volunteers to help fight city’s pollution
Delhi govt looks for volunteers to help fight city’s pollution

The minister said Delhi’s paryavaran mitras will largely assist the government in three key areas — increasing greenery, reducing pollution (air, water and noise), and improving waste management.
Delhi govt looks for volunteers to help fight city's pollution
Delhi govt looks for volunteers to help fight city’s pollution (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 02:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday launched the ‘Paryavaran Mitra (Friend of the Environment)’ programme at the Delhi Secretariat, and urged people to come forward as volunteers to assist the government in its fight against pollution.

The minister said Delhi’s paryavaran mitras will largely assist the government in three key areas — increasing greenery, reducing pollution (air, water and noise), and improving waste management.

“Paryavaran mitras are an opportunity for lakhs of citizens to know how they can become allies and partners in the fight against pollution. Any citizen of Delhi can start the process of becoming a paryavaran mitra by giving a missed call on the toll-free number 8448441758. After the missed call, one will have to fill a registration form of 3-4 questions on WhatsApp. After that, the department will contact the candidate for the remainder of the procedure,” Rai said.

Government officials said the Parvayavan Mitra campaign was a volunteer based programme, to provide opportunities to Delhi residents to demonstrate environmental citizenship qualities by bringing about a positive change in the behaviour of people at the school and neighbourhood levels.

