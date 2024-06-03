Delhi govt plea for surplus water: Supreme Court says emergent meet be held on June 5

The Supreme Court said on Monday an emergent meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) be held on June 5 so that the problem of water scarcity in Delhi is properly addressed. The Supreme Court was hearing a Delhi government plea seeking a direction to Haryana to release the surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to Delhi to mitigate its ongoing water crisis. Residents fill water from a tanker amid water crisis, at the Vivekanand Camp in Chanakyapuri area of New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2024.(PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

The court will hear Delhi's plea for additional water from Haryana on June 6 and has requested the minutes of the meeting and suggestions on the steps taken.

As India's capital faces a severe water shortage, many residents are waiting in long queues for water tankers. On May 31, the Delhi government approached the Supreme Court to request additional water from Haryana immediately.

The Delhi government said it filed the petition due to the acute water shortage caused by severe heat conditions in North India, especially in Delhi. The plea requested Haryana to "immediately and continuously release water at the Wazirabad barrage."

Delhi water minister Atishi said the heatwave has increased water demand while the water level in the Yamuna has decreased. She said the water level at the Wazirabad pond was 674.5 ft last year, but only 671 ft of water has been released despite multiple requests. This has affected all water treatment plants due to low water levels in the Wazirabad barrage. Atishi said that they have requested more water from the Haryana and UP governments.

In response to the crisis, the Delhi government announced on May 30 that a central control room would be set up to monitor the water supply across the city. The control room will be led by an IAS officer. Atishi also announced a helpline number, '1916', for residents to request water tankers.