‘Delhi govt will not be run from jail,’ says LG VK Saxena

ByHT News Desk
Mar 27, 2024 03:57 PM IST

The governor of Delhi was speaking in the backdrop of statements by AAP leaders that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is behind bars.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday broke his silence on the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate. Speaking about the CM running the government from prison, VK Saxena said, “Delhi government will not be run from jail.” Speaking at the Times Now Summit held in the national capital, VK Saxena said, "I can assure the people of Delhi that the government will not be run from jail."

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena.(HT File)
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena.(HT File)

Delhi mein kaam karna lohe ke chane chabane jaisa hai. In the coming months, we shall be intensifying our efforts to transform Delhi into a world-class capital,” he added.

The governor of Delhi was speaking in the backdrop of statements by Aam Aadmi Party leaders that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is behind bars.

Earlier, AAP leader and minister in the Delhi government Atishi ruled out the resignation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal following his arrest by ED. Atishi said Kejriwal would continue as CM and run the government from jail. “We have received news that ED has arrested Arvind Kejriwal... We have always said that Arvind Kejriwal will run the govt from jail. He will remain the CM of Delhi," Atishi said.

Several other AAP leaders also echoed the statements put out by Atishi.

The Delhi CM also issued two orders from the Enforcement Directorate's custody. In his first order he issued directions to water resources minister Atishi to address water scarcity issues of the people. In the second order, he asked health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to address the shortage of medicines and diagnostic tests at mohalla clinics and hospitals.

The Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at AAP's stance over Kejriwal running the government from prison. BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said, “We have seen gangs being run from jail and not the government…”

"He has given his life to bring Delhi to the brink of misery. The people of Delhi are very angry with him and that's why sweets were distributed after his arrest. His government has done no work in Delhi and they have only looted and filled their pockets. Kejriwal has looted Delhi," he added.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 (Thursday) in connection with his alleged role in the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.

