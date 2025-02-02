Delhi groom's ‘choli ke peeche’ dance backfires, bride's father cancels wedding: Report

A Delhi man saw his wedding getting called off reportedly because his soon-to-be father-in-law got offended by the former's ‘inappropriate' dance on a Madhuri Dixit hit song. Representational Image

The man was to be married on January 18. He arrived at the venue with his wedding procession, and his friends urged him to dance. Then, the famous ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ song from the 1993 Bollywood film ‘Khalnayak’ was played and, unable to resist, the groom began dancing, Navbharat Times reported.

However, this did not go down well with the bride's father, who was ‘enraged,’ immediately stopped the ceremony, and cancelled the wedding, the report added.

The father also said his family's values were ‘insulted’ by the groom's actions.

While the bride was left in tears, the groom tried to reason with her father, explaining unsuccessfully that all of it was in ‘good fun.’

The bride's family's insiders said her father maintained his anger long after he cancelled her marriage, even going so far as to forbid any further contact between his daughter and the groom's family.

Social media reacts

The news of the incident quickly went viral on social media platform X. A user commented that the bride's father made the ‘right decision’ or else, he would be forced to watch his son-in-law's dance daily.

“If you play 'Choli Ke Peeche', I'll also dance at my own wedding,” a second user commented.

“Arranged marriages are like surprise exams, you never know what you're going to get," a third commentator posted, while another user said, “It wasn't an arranged marriage, it was an elimination round.”