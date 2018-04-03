Delhi HC acquits Kejriwal in defamation case

The Delhi high court on Tuesday acquitted chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in a criminal defamation case filed by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley. The court had earlier allowed their joint plea to settle the matter.

The application was moved after Kejriwal apologised to Jaitley and his family members for accusing him of corruption during his 13-year stint at the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Four other AAP leaders — Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh, Deepak Bajpai and Raghav Chadha — also apologised to Jaitley.

In his letter, Kejriwal said his allegations were based on information and papers furnished by certain individuals who represented to have first-hand insight into the DDCA’s affairs but had “recently discovered that the information and the imputations contained therein are unfounded and unwarranted and I was clearly misinformed into making these allegations”.

A joint application by the two sides read: “Kejriwal and others have individually tendered an unqualified apology to the plaintiff (Jaitley). Each of the defendants (AAP leaders) have unequivocally withdrawn all the allegations made by him in print, electronic or social media against the complainant (Jaitley) and his family members. The complainant (Jaitley) has accepted the apology.”

Kejriwal had earlier apologised to Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia for alleging his involvement in the drug trade. Days later, he apologised to BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Congress leader Kapil Sibal and his son Amit over separate issues.