Delhi HC asks couple to organise ‘bhandara’ for children during Navratri, Diwali

The Delhi High Court has directed a couple to hold “bhandara” for poor children on Navratri and Diwali, as a condition for quashing first information report (FIR) registered after a fight. The couple also undertook to organise a bhandar for poor children of the area in Shiv Mandir at Radheypuri on two occasions. (Representative file photo)

A bench of justice Sanjeev Narula, in his September 19 order, released later, opined that continuation of the criminal case to proceed would serve no meaningful purpose, constitute a misuse of the Court’s process, and place an unwarranted burden on the state exchequer.

The incident took place in 2020, which led to the registration of an FIR under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal intimidation, hurt, at Jagatpuri police station, by a woman against the couple.

In their petition, the couple had asserted that they had settled the matter with the complainant, who was their neighbour.

The complainant, who was physically present in court, said that she had no objection to quashing the FIR against the couple since they were her neighbours and the original issues between them had been resolved. The couple also undertook to organise a bhandar for poor children of the area in Shiv Mandir at Radheypuri on two occasions.

Considering the same, the court in its order said, “Considering the above settlement between the parties and the chances of conviction of the petitioners being remote and bleak, there is no use continuing with proceedings of the present FIR as it would be a misuse of the process of the Court and an unnecessary burden on the State exchequer. Accordingly, the petition is allowed. Consequently, the FIR No.248/2020 registered at P.S. Jagatpuri under Sections 324/506/34 IPC and proceedings emanating therefrom are quashed, qua the petitioners.”