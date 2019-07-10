Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 10, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Delhi HC declines plea against free Metro ride for women

The plea alleged that the proposed decision of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was “arbitrary” and “discriminatory”.

india Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The plea sought the court’s direction to the Delhi government not to take any step to make the Delhi Metro ride free only for women. (Sonu Mehta// HT Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the Delhi government’s proposal to make Metro ride free for women.

A Division Bench presided by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Harishankar also imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on petitioner Bipin Bihari Singh because there was no substance in the petition.

The plea alleged that the proposed decision of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was “arbitrary” and “discriminatory”.

The plea sought the court’s direction to the Delhi government not to take any step to make the Delhi Metro ride free only for women.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 14:52 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics